I need help in determining if I qualify as a non-resident in the state of California:
- I physically work in an office in CA
- It is a W2 job
- My primary domicile is outside of CA
- I spend more than half of the year outside of CA (I work from home most days)
- On the days I do go to the office, I commute across state lines to the office.
The purpose of this question is so that I can confirm that I am not liable for state income tax. I discussed my situation with my employer, and they recommended that I mark myself as exempt from California taxes due to the fact I am not a resident and thus do not owe CA taxes.
Obviously my employer's recommendation is based on my assertion that I am a non-resident. That is what I am not certain about. From the information I can find, I believe I am indeed a non-resident, based on the criteria I listed above. How can I confirm?