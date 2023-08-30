I need help in determining if I qualify as a non-resident in the state of California:

I physically work in an office in CA

It is a W2 job

My primary domicile is outside of CA

I spend more than half of the year outside of CA (I work from home most days)

On the days I do go to the office, I commute across state lines to the office.

The purpose of this question is so that I can confirm that I am not liable for state income tax. I discussed my situation with my employer, and they recommended that I mark myself as exempt from California taxes due to the fact I am not a resident and thus do not owe CA taxes.

Obviously my employer's recommendation is based on my assertion that I am a non-resident. That is what I am not certain about. From the information I can find, I believe I am indeed a non-resident, based on the criteria I listed above. How can I confirm?