I have noticed that the following amount deducted from my salary but could not find any information what this might be for. Does anyone understand the meaning of this in a German salary payslip?

enter image description here

  • "advance payment" is the translation I found - were you given an advance or side payment that is now being deducted from your regular pay?
    – D Stanley
    11 mins ago

