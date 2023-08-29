After making payments via PayPal to my Schedule-C business, a client stopped paying and now owes me $500. They were happy with the service.

I sent a demand letter, which they acknowledged receiving, but still won't pay what they owe.

Sending them a 1099 seems like a sensible next step. However, the only information I have is their name, email address, and artifacts that trace to their employment and educational history (e.g., information they posted at LinkedIn).

I have no phone number, street address, or social security number. Why? Because, I failed to anticipate I would need anything more than their name and email address to provide the remote service they bought from me.

Can I issue a 1099 with just their name and email address on it or use some other method to alert the IRS that this deadbeat received income due to nonpayment for services? How (i.e., special steps/precautions)?