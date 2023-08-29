0

After making payments via PayPal to my Schedule-C business, a client stopped paying and now owes me $500. They were happy with the service.

I sent a demand letter, which they acknowledged receiving, but still won't pay what they owe.

Sending them a 1099 seems like a sensible next step. However, the only information I have is their name, email address, and artifacts that trace to their employment and educational history (e.g., information they posted at LinkedIn).

I have no phone number, street address, or social security number. Why? Because, I failed to anticipate I would need anything more than their name and email address to provide the remote service they bought from me.

Can I issue a 1099 with just their name and email address on it or use some other method to alert the IRS that this deadbeat received income due to nonpayment for services? How (i.e., special steps/precautions)?

Generally, you won't send a 1099 to a client/customer who pays you. Most 1099s are issued to people you pay (e.g. contractors, certain vendors, certain service providers, etc.).

You're probably thinking of using 1099-C (Cancellation of Debt) to force the delinquent client to report the nonpayment in their income and at least face some penalty for it, or to "encourage" them to pay the debt they owe. However, be very careful with this, because although the IRS doesn't explicitly disallow you from issuing a 1099-C to "forgive" a nonpayment, doing so incorrectly may violate tax laws, consumer protection laws, the Fair Debt Collection Act, etc.

Your specific situation will determine whether issuing a 1099-C is appropriate. You should consult a lawyer since this clearly crosses into legal advice territory.

