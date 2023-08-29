0

I sent a demand letter via email to a client for a $500 balance they owed. They offered a token amount, by email, to settle. Their token was so small that I would rather send them a 1099-C.

My reasoning is that the 1099-C will make them uncomfortable enough to pay the debt, and if not, then at least I have put the IRS on alert that the person has received $500 in income in the form of "forgiven" debt.

However, the only data I have about the client is their name, email address, their social-media-self-reported employment history (e.g., LinkedIn, and profile pages at companies they've worked at), and email notices from PayPal about the money that had sent to me before they became a deadbeat. Their PayPal profile reveals only their name and email address.

I was told by another business that they have been successful in sending incomplete 1099-Cs to their deadbeat clients; i.e., that the IRS easily figures it out. However, the data they are missing is usually a social security number.

I have no phone number, street address, or social security number. Only the person's name, email, and a transaction history from PayPal that shows the money and email-alert trail until they stopped paying.

Given only the person's name and email on the 1099-C, will the IRS be able to figure out who they are?

Improve this question
2
  • 3
    That seems like a pretty odd next step. Unless they acknowledge the debt (not just that they've received your letter), there is seemingly a dispute about the debt. That would normally lead to a lawsuit (presumably in small claims court). Once you get a judgement, you could attempt to collect the judgement or write it off (and generate the 1099-C). Or you could say that $500 isn't worth the hassle.
    – Justin Cave
    17 hours ago
  • There is a documented trail of services via email exchanges and attached files. Because we live in different states, small claims is not feasible.
    – RJo
    1 hour ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
8

Generally, you won't send a 1099 to a client/customer who pays you. Most 1099s are issued to people you pay (e.g. contractors, certain vendors, certain service providers, etc.).

You're probably thinking of using 1099-C (Cancellation of Debt) to force the delinquent client to report the nonpayment in their income and at least face some penalty for it, or to "encourage" them to pay the debt they owe. However, be very careful with this, because although the IRS doesn't explicitly disallow you from issuing a 1099-C to "forgive" a nonpayment, doing so incorrectly may violate tax laws, consumer protection laws, the Fair Debt Collection Act, etc.

Your specific situation will determine whether issuing a 1099-C is appropriate. You should consult a lawyer since this clearly crosses into legal advice territory.

Improve this answer
1
  • Your points are excellent, and I thank you. The question, however, is about providing the IRS with a 1099 that has missing data. I will update the question title and content to clarify this.
    – RJo
    1 hour ago

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .