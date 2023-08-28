I am trying to understand the mechanics of ETF's and mutual funds, to understand the differences from a individal investor's prospective. In particular, how they are taxed in all common scenarios (stock dividends, bond interests, capital gains realized by the ETF/mutual fund, etc..)

Question: Do you have any learning resource recommendation? Video/text, electronic/paper, anything works. I am looking for numerical examples that "really" explain how things work, are taxed, etc.

Note: I read much material online, but none of them has complete and clear numerical examples, they only use words, which are somethimes ambiguous and vague.