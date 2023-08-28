0

I am trying to understand the mechanics of ETF's and mutual funds, to understand the differences from a individal investor's prospective. In particular, how they are taxed in all common scenarios (stock dividends, bond interests, capital gains realized by the ETF/mutual fund, etc..)

Question: Do you have any learning resource recommendation? Video/text, electronic/paper, anything works. I am looking for numerical examples that "really" explain how things work, are taxed, etc.

Note: I read much material online, but none of them has complete and clear numerical examples, they only use words, which are somethimes ambiguous and vague.

Improve this question
New contributor
Fuzzy is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • What country are you in? Tax questions require a country tag.
    – littleadv
    23 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .