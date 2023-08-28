0

In this exemplar situation, how do I know if selling my equity is better nor?

Situation: I have a small business which I am a 50% owner of. The business is currently worth $6,000,000 and is making $750,000 per year. Now that the business is established, I want to buy a property for my own personal use, but I need to raise $700,000 to buy the property. My bank manager says they are willing to lend that amount in interest only basis (as long as the interest is being paid, the $700,000 does not have to be paid back), for an annual interest rate of 6.0%. In this case, I am not sure if paying interest would be a better economical decision instead of just selling a portion of my equity.

How can I calculate/quantify the cost associated with both the options?

Improve this question
New contributor
daf8u3fk is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

Your equity is currently earning 12.5% per year (750k/6M = 0.125) so it is earning more than your debt would cost. I assume that this property is not earning anything since it's "for personal use", so it would be better (mathematically) to keep an asset earning 12.5% instead of using it to save on 6% debt.

That assumes that the business is stable and will continue to earn 750k going forward, but you have a decent amount of cushion (your profit would need to be cut in half to make it an even comparison)

That said, having an interest-only loan, even for real estate, is incredibly risky. I would see if they can do a traditional mortgage for a reduced rate. Most of your mortgage will be interest in the first few years anyway, so it shouldn't be a huge impact on cash flow (if it is, then you're probably over-extending anyway). That way you can pay down some of the principal as you go and reduce the risk that you get underwater in the loan (and reduce your interest cost along the way). Plus you can pay down the loan even faster if you have good cash flow years. The extreme case would be to pay off the loan in 1-2 years, which is possible if you cut your lifestyle enough.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .