Your equity is currently earning 12.5% per year (750k/6M = 0.125) so it is earning more than your debt would cost. I assume that this property is not earning anything since it's "for personal use", so it would be better (mathematically) to keep an asset earning 12.5% instead of using it to save on 6% debt.

That assumes that the business is stable and will continue to earn 750k going forward, but you have a decent amount of cushion (your profit would need to be cut in half to make it an even comparison)

That said, having an interest-only loan, even for real estate, is incredibly risky. I would see if they can do a traditional mortgage for a reduced rate. Most of your mortgage will be interest in the first few years anyway, so it shouldn't be a huge impact on cash flow (if it is, then you're probably over-extending anyway). That way you can pay down some of the principal as you go and reduce the risk that you get underwater in the loan (and reduce your interest cost along the way). Plus you can pay down the loan even faster if you have good cash flow years. The extreme case would be to pay off the loan in 1-2 years, which is possible if you cut your lifestyle enough.