In this exemplar situation, how do I know if selling my equity is better nor?
Situation: I have a small business which I am a 50% owner of. The business is currently worth $6,000,000 and is making $750,000 per year. Now that the business is established, I want to buy a property for my own personal use, but I need to raise $700,000 to buy the property. My bank manager says they are willing to lend that amount in interest only basis (as long as the interest is being paid, the $700,000 does not have to be paid back), for an annual interest rate of 6.0%. In this case, I am not sure if paying interest would be a better economical decision instead of just selling a portion of my equity.
How can I calculate/quantify the cost associated with both the options?