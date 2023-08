There are two basics criteria to check if your health insurance qualifies for HSA Contributions (refer to IRS website for details: https://www.irs.gov/publications/p969)

Minimum annual deductible (single person): $1,500 Maximum annual deductible and other out-of-pocket expenses (single person): $7,500

Question 1: I don't understand the second crtierium. can you help?

Question 2: My insurance has an "Individual in-network medical out-of-pocket" of $7,900. Does it meet the second requirement?