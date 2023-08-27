You open a chequing account with a Canadian bank: e.g. Simplii Financial or another bank. They ask if you want overdraft protection; you say "no thank you". They give you a Debit MasterCard or a Visa Debit card.

You go online and sign up for Amazon "Subscribe and Save". You ask Amazon to send you a case of recycled toilet paper every six months.

Six months later, Amazon tries to charge your debit card for a case of recycled toilet paper. Sadly, there's not enough money in your bank account.

Will your bank charge you any NSF (non-sufficient funds) fee?