0

I am trying to make a wire transfer from an offshore bank to my bank in the United States. I am being asked for a RIU code and a tax code. Where do I find these codes?

Improve this question
New contributor
Marcie Nash is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • 1
    are they asking for you to pay to get these codes?
    – mhoran_psprep
    2 hours ago
  • Do you know the person making the transfer? Are you making the transfer or someone else?
    – JohnFx
    11 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .