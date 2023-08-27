Normally, bonds have a fixed face value of 100, so the price quoted generally stays somewhere around that value.

The face value of an index-linked security it adjusted periodically based on some index, which can be a puvlish stock index like FTSE or some measure of prices like a Consumer Price Index. THis bonds seems to be linked to the value of the United Kingdom General Index of Retail Prices. So in one year, the face value you'd get for the bond at maturity will be X% higher than what it is today, where X is the change in that measure between now and maturity.

Sometimes these bonds are quoted as a percentage of the current face value to be comparable with other bonds; other times, they are quoted in their nominal value so that you know what you actually pay for one bond. But either way, the yield of the bond would be the same from now until maturity. Meaning, whether the bond was quoted as 100% of face value or £376.68, you'd pay £376.68 per bond (plus any accrued interest), and if the index went up 5% over the next year, at maturity you'd get £376.68 * 1.05 or 395.51, plus the 2.5% coupon (which is also calculated from the adjusted face value), for a gain of 7.5%.