The simplest answer is to find evidence of what that product, used, in that condition, commonly sells for. The best tool I know if for that purchase is actually eBay's option to show you "completed sales", which is direct evidence of what someone was actually willing to pay. You may have to dig a bit, and if there's a range of prices you need to have at least some reason for picking a particular price in that range, but it's a lot more defendable that just guessing.

In fact, there used to be a commercial product which used exactly this approach to father information in what second-hand donations were worth for tax purposes. That worked by category rather than trying to match the item exactly, making it more statistically valid but less able to reflect subtleties in condition or popularity of an individual variant... but as far as I know,the tax folks was pretty content with its suggestions.

Of course that only works for things someone thought to post on eBay and someone else was willing to buy at or above the starting price. But the only other approach I have is lots of hand-waving best-guess approximation and being willing to accept that the IRS may disagree with you. An audit isn't the end of the world, if you haven't been deliberately trying to cheat; the worst that happens is that you owe a bit more tax plus interest and a small penalty.