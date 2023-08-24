If I have to pay a US individual $1,000 fee for professional services, and i don't pay him in cash but instead give him an Amazon gift card for the same amount, will it be deductible under business expenditure? What amount of tax will be required to be withheld, if any? Thanks in advance!

If the person providing the services is not an employee, then you don't have to do any withholding. The other company is responsible for the taxes.

For example you pay a painter to paint the lobby of your business. They aren't an employee. You document the cost. The painting company then pays the painter. You have no idea if they are a W-2 employee or a 1099 contractor.

Because you want to be able to deduct the expense, you will need their tax ID number, so that you can properly report the expense on your tax forms.

If they are wanting cash or gift cards it is likely that they aren't expecting you to report their income.