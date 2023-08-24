I understand there are many factors that affect yield curve shape, let me help understand one.

One is that 30y rate is an average 2y rate for the next 30y, with some additional premium. That premium is the fact that you are not able to collect 2y rate as your u go and rather locking the money for the entire 30y. What drives that premium/or discount? And how does it relate to average 2y rate going forward.

I hear on the news that 10y or 30y rate is the average short term rate going forward but I think it is not accurate because you are not able to realize this short rate changes when you hold long term bond. Please help me understand what drives the shape.