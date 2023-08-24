One is that 30y rate is an average 2y rate for the next 30y,
No, the 30Y rate and the 2Y rate are the market's expectation of overnight interest rates (that the government largely controls) over that time period. You can think of the 20y as an average 2Y rate over time, but the 2Y rate itself is driven be market expectations of the overnight rate in the end.
Those overnight rates are driven by lots of things, as is the market's expectation for future rates. Things like economic growth, unemployment, savings, taxes, etc. drive interest rates (and largely inflation expectations). Those are what drives the 2Y and 30Y rates.
I hear on the news that 10y or 30y rate is the average short term rate going forward but I think it is not accurate because you are not able to realize this short rate changes when you hold long term bond.
It's the market's expectation of the short term rate going forward. Yes if you hold a 30Y bond you are not directly affected by changes in the 2Y rate (your coupons are fixed), but what if you had an instrument that did give you the current 2Y rate every 2 years for the next 30 years (they do exist and are called Interest Rate Swaps)? At what point would you be indifferent about buying that instrument and a fixed-rate 30Y bond? The equivalent rate of a bond would be the expected average 2Y rate over that 30 years.