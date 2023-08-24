I'm reading
The Little Book That Still Beats The Market by Joel Greenblatt, and quote
Earnings yield was measured by calculating the ratio of pretax operating earnings (EBIT) to enterprise value (market value of equity + net interest-bearing debt).
To calculate values for all stocks I need to understand what is net interest-bearing debt. But I couldn't find the exact term on google, only terms like
Net Debt or
Interest-bearing Debt, but not
Net Interest-bearing debt.
How can I calculate that value from the balance sheets?