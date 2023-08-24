I'm reading The Little Book That Still Beats The Market by Joel Greenblatt, and quote

Earnings yield was measured by calculating the ratio of pretax operating earnings (EBIT) to enterprise value (market value of equity + net interest-bearing debt).

To calculate values for all stocks I need to understand what is net interest-bearing debt. But I couldn't find the exact term on google, only terms like Net Debt or Interest-bearing Debt , but not Net Interest-bearing debt .

How can I calculate that value from the balance sheets?