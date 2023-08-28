What professional should I seek out to get financial advice on how to make ends meet with my current budget, expenses, and retirement accounts?

My situation is that life is hitting us hard and fast:

We don't have an emergency fund nor income to build one

Our car died and we had to get a new one

Expenses out of the norm are stacking up on our credit card

Hindsight is 20/20 and there's a hundred things I'd do differently. I'm at the point where the only solution I see to get us out of the negative flow is to cash in either my own or my wife's retirement early. I know that's horrible and that I lose a ton of money doing this, but I just don't see how we can make ends meet without doing this. I'm in my early 40's so there's time to right the ship so to speak if we don't capsize first.

Our budget after the new car (it's used, but new to us) balances to the dollar. We have no wiggle room.

Is there a some kind financial advisor that specializes in reviewing these circumstances and helping us figure out solutions or options that we don't know about? I think most Financial Consultants/Advisors deal with growing large portfolios of investments and that's not our situation.