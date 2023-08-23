For the past 10 years I have been earning from an employed job, with all taxes paid before I receive my salary. (Around £60k)

I have recently started to do extra work for which I receive the payment into my bank account, but this is untaxed and I would have to eventually declare it. This extra income would be a maximum of £6k a year. Currently they are depositing this in a personal account of mine.

I would like to avoid paying as little tax as possible on this extra income.

I am above the threshold for marriage allowance.

What are some suggestions?

I have had a friend suggest getting the pay into a joint account with my wife and declaring it as her income as she does not earn. But then I am registered with the company paying me.