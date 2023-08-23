I have been a US expat in Germany since 2005, aiming to establish an investment portfolio here. Regrettably, I've encountered obstacles preventing me from doing so.

As a US citizen living in Germany, I struggle to find a financial institute willing to work with me. Each time I try to create an account, I am excluded from doing so. I have read that this is because of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA). I have also looked into creating an investment portfolio back in the USA. However, I am also barred from doing this since I no longer hold residency there.

Currently, I am in a tough place, as I have no way to secure my future. Do you know of any financial institutes or similar places that are FACTA-compliant and offer US citizens the opportunity to create investment portfolios? I would appreciate any tips and help in this matter.