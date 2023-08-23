According to Wikipedia, the Price-to-Earnings ratio has units of years. So a high P/E ratio, for example 80, would imply it would take 80 years to earn back the share price if earnings remained constant. Another way to look at it is the purchaser is paying 80$ for every Dollar of annual earnings.

Just based strictly on this definition, isn't a lower P/E ratio better? Because then you'd be paying much less for every Dollar of annual earnings or waiting a lot less years to earn back the share price.

Obviously this isn't true in the real world, but I'm really struggling with what P/E really means. Thanks.