According to Wikipedia, the Price-to-Earnings ratio has units of years. So a high P/E ratio, for example 80, would imply it would take 80 years to earn back the share price if earnings remained constant. Another way to look at it is the purchaser is paying 80$ for every Dollar of annual earnings.

Just based strictly on this definition, isn't a lower P/E ratio better? Because then you'd be paying much less for every Dollar of annual earnings or waiting a lot less years to earn back the share price.

Obviously this isn't true in the real world, but I'm really struggling with what P/E really means. Thanks.

When you buy a stock your are buying a claim on a company's future revenues.

P/E ratios are typically used to give a rough and ready estimate of how "reasonable" the stock price is for that cut of the revenues. An unusually high P/E ratio may indicate that the stock is overpriced, and an unusually low P/E ratio may indicate that the stock is a bargain. The catch is that the next decades earnings may be very different from this years earnings. If you are considering buying a stock with an unusually high P/E you have to ask yourself "Why do so many people think this company is going to earn a lot more in the future than it is earning today?" If you are thinking about buying a stock with an usually low P/E you have to ask yourself "Why do so many people think that this company is going to earn less in the future than it is earning today?"

