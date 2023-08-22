In a Roth IRA I can purchase up to $6500 dollars of funds per year. What would the difference be if I had a brokerage account and purchased the same funds? With a brokerage account I wouldn't have the $6500 limit that an IRA has. Is there a big difference between the two other than one being strictly for retirement?
A Roth IRA grows tax free. When you take money out of the IRA (not necessarily when you sell the investments within it), if you meet the conditions for a qualified withdrawal, then you are not taxed on the earnings that are withdrawn. Your contributions can always be withdrawn without tax since they were "taxed" before you put them in.
Since there's no tax until you withdraw, you don't have to worry about tracking dividends or capital gains distributions. It's all lumped into "earnings" when you withdraw.
In a non-retirement brokerage account, any dividends and distributions, as well as any capital gains when you sell investments are subject to applicable taxes in the year in which they occur.
You didn't ask, but a "Traditional" IRA is tax deferred. You get a tax deduction (subject to eligibility rules) when you contribute, and are not taxed on earnings until you withdraw, but the entire withdrawal is treated as "income", not just the growth.
Earnings within Roth IRAs aren't taxed, and qualified distributions are completely tax-free. Contrast that with a standard brokerage/investment account, where capital gains, interest, dividends, etc. are all taxable when they're earned/realized.
Do note that you must make a qualified distribution to fully enjoy the tax benefits of a Roth IRA.
A qualified distribution from a Roth IRA (one that avoids taxes on earnings and the additional 10% penalty) is a distribution made 1) more than 5 years after the first contribution AND 2) the owner is at least 59.5 years old OR is disabled OR the distribution qualifies for the first home exception ($10,000 lifetime limit).
If the distribution is non-qualified, there are taxes on the earnings and the 10% penalty might apply unless you meet various exceptions.
Additionally, there's a Roth IRA distribution order that is always followed, which can help if you need to make a non-qualified withdrawal: original contributions come out first (never tax or penalty), then taxable conversions (never tax but sometimes penalty), then non-taxable conversions (never tax or penalty), then earnings (maybe tax or penalty).
