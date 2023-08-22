What would the difference be if I had a brokerage account and purchased the same funds?

A Roth IRA grows tax free. When you take money out of the IRA (not necessarily when you sell the investments within it), if you meet the conditions for a qualified withdrawal, then you are not taxed on the earnings that are withdrawn. Your contributions can always be withdrawn without tax since they were "taxed" before you put them in.

Since there's no tax until you withdraw, you don't have to worry about tracking dividends or capital gains distributions. It's all lumped into "earnings" when you withdraw.

In a non-retirement brokerage account, any dividends and distributions, as well as any capital gains when you sell investments are subject to applicable taxes in the year in which they occur.

You didn't ask, but a "Traditional" IRA is tax deferred. You get a tax deduction (subject to eligibility rules) when you contribute, and are not taxed on earnings until you withdraw, but the entire withdrawal is treated as "income", not just the growth.