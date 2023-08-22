Suppose this year I expect to have about the same 30,000 taxes due
from employment, and an additional 50,000 taxes due to long term
capital gains for positions sold this year.
If I pay 33,000 in taxes during this year, through a combination of
payroll deductions and estimated tax payments, then I will owe 47,000
when I file next year (approximately, of course)
The 110% rule is used when trying to reach the IRS safe harbor.
General Rule
In most cases, you must pay estimated tax for 2023 if both of the
following apply.
-
You expect to owe at least $1,000 in tax for 2023 after subtracting your withholding and tax credits.
-
You expect your withholding and tax credits to be less than the smaller of:
-
90% of the tax to be shown on your 2023 tax return, or
-
100% of the tax shown on your 2022 tax return. Your 2022 tax return must cover all 12 months.
Note. The percentages in (2a) or (2b) just listed may be different if
you are a farmer, fisherman, or higher income taxpayer. See Special
Rules, later.
Higher Income Taxpayers
If your AGI for 2022 was more than $150,000 ($75,000 if your filing
status for 2023 is married filing a separate return), substitute 110%
for 100% in (2b) under General Rule, earlier.
For 2022, AGI is the amount shown on Form 1040 or 1040-SR, line 11.
I have used this rule several times in the past. In one case I knew I would owe capital gains tax after selling my condo. Instead of trying to estimate what the tax would be, I just made sure I reached the 110% level.
If you do this by adjusting the W-4 to have extra funds withheld, you can make the 33K goal.
Note: this doesn't address state taxes.