I received a "Divvy business card" in the mail. I didn't apply for this card. The mail contains my name "cardholder name" and doesn't seem to be just spam. I do have an LLC but it does little and I haven't used it to apply for anything. The LLC is associated with a Bluevine small-business checking account and in the past a Wise account.

Why did Divvy send me this?

  • Does the letter with the card discuss the credit limit and other terms?
    – mhoran_psprep
    3 hours ago
  • @mhoran_psprep It's a simple letter lacking details but pointing the way to those: "Wecome to Divvy, download the app, activate your card, spend but smarter". The card it comes with has a chip and an activation sticker.
    – Ken - Enough about Monica
    2 hours ago

Sounds like cold-calling marketing -- or phishing -- than anything else, to me. I'd send back an "I never requested account, please cancel" note just in case, then file it in case I need to refer back to it and consider it handled. If they demand more info than was on what they sent you in order to cancel, they can Go Phish.

  • My son in college got a similar cold-mailed card. Really slimy of them (he never activated and called them to chastise them).
    – Jon Custer
    42 mins ago

