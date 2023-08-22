I received a "Divvy business card" in the mail. I didn't apply for this card. The mail contains my name "cardholder name" and doesn't seem to be just spam. I do have an LLC but it does little and I haven't used it to apply for anything. The LLC is associated with a Bluevine small-business checking account and in the past a Wise account.
Sounds like cold-calling marketing -- or phishing -- than anything else, to me. I'd send back an "I never requested account, please cancel" note just in case, then file it in case I need to refer back to it and consider it handled. If they demand more info than was on what they sent you in order to cancel, they can Go Phish.