Brokers default to FIFO (first in, first out), so unless you instructed your broker to sell the shares purchased on 2/1/22 they will have sold the ones you acquired on 1/1/22. Since the holding period on those is longer than 1 year it is long-term.

Your capital gain is not calculated using average cost, but actual for the shares sold, so in your example 30*2500 (assuming FIFO).