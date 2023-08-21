The mathematical calculation is an iterative root-finding algorithm. There's not a known closed form for the interest rate that results in a specific present value, except for very simple scenarios like a single cash flow. So the calculator tries various interest rates until it finds one that gives the correct present value of the coupon stream.

Why following formula doesn't work? -200,000 * (I/Y**20) = 2,267,000

It looks like you're trying to calculate the future value of a cash flow, but are comparing it to the present value. The idea of present value is "At what interest rate could I invest 2,267,000 now, and 200k per year, and end up with the same amount in the end".