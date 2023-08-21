0

I was watching CFA level1 videos and found this odd question.

Elmer has won his $4 million state lottery and has been offered 20 annual payments of $200,000 each beginning today or a single payment of $2,267,000. What is the annual discount rate used to calculate the lump-sum payout amount?

I know how to type in calculator by 
Begin Mode, N=20, FV=0, PMT=-200,000, PV=2,267,000
ANS: I/Y = 7%

However, I am interested in mathmatical calculation. I have tried EMI, i=N√FVPV−1, etc equations. Doesn't see one of them working. I am wondering which equation is used for calculation interest rate of lump sum? Why following formula doesn't work? -200,000 * (I/Y**20) = 2,267,000

