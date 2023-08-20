I have a question about the formula to calculate the present value of an ordinary annuity in the text book "business Finance 12E". The page is at the end of this question.

The formula is:

Pi = (C / i) * ( 1 - 1/(1+i)^n )

Let's imagine a simple example, where the interest i is 8%pa and we get n 4 payments C of $5000 each. So, $5000 + $5000 + $5000 + $5000 (4 payments, once every year, starting from year 1).

I know in advance that the present value of the annuity is 16560.63.

I want to gain a proper deep understanding of this formula.

So, I will break it down.

( 1 - 1/(1+i)^n ) . For this one, I will focus first on 1/(1+i)^n . Correct me if I am wrong: this represents a multiplier which will return the discounted value of the LAST instalment. In this case, it will be 1/(1+0.08)^4 = 0.7350. The last annuity in the last period, once discounted, is indeed $3675.15. Since there is that "1 - " in front of it, the actual result is 1 - 0.75 = 0.265. What does it represent? In words, I would put it as "The amount of value "lost" when discounting the last instalment C4". This value in this example is $1325. NOTE: From a "intuitive" perspective, this makes no sense. Why would the loss of value from the last instalment provide anything meaningful? Anyhow, the result of this section in words is The percentage loss of the last instalment after discounting. In this case, it's 0.265 (or, 26.5%)

(C / i). In this case, C is 5000. So, 5000/0.08 is 62500. I am struggling to understand the intuitive significance of meaning of this number. If you multiply by 0.08, you get the 80% of the number. If you multiply by 1.08, you get the original value PLUS 80% of its original value. Here, we are dividing by a percentage, so the meaning of that 62500 is this: The starting number that will give you the C instalment amount when applying the interest i . Basically, 62500 * 0.08 = $5000.

So, in the end, I need to make heads of tails of:

To figure out the present value of 4 instalments of $5000 over 4 years with an 8% interest, all I have to do is simple: calculate 26.5% (total difference when discounting of the last instalment C) of the instalment value inflated by... NO IT MAKES NO SENSE.

BUT I HAVE A BETTER IDEA

I am looking at this wrong. The same formula can be written as:

Pi = C * ( ( 1 - 1/(1+i)^n ) / i )

Now, on one hand it's just semantics. But the intuitive advantage is that if ( 1 - 1/(1+i)^n ) is The percentage of the loss of the last instalment when discounted. In this case, it's 0.265 (or, 26.5%), the whole thing divided by i (the interest, 0.08) is at least something that finds the ratio of two values at least of the same type (percentages). The result in this case is 3.3125, which is the "magic" number which, when multiplied by C, gives us the present value of the 4 instalments C with i being 8%.

We seem to be multiplying one instalment by the ratio between (a) the percentage loss of the last instalment after discounting and (b) the interest rate applied.

I still don't quite understand why or why the other instalments don't see to matter, from an intuitive perspective.

Am I getting closer to an intuitive understanding of this formula? Or am I getting it all horribly wrong?