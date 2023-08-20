If you start working in the US late in life and don't have 40 credits by the time you turn 70, can you still become eligible for social security if you continue working past 70?

Various sources say that you stop earning credits after 69. For example https://www.ssa.gov/oact/quickcalc/early_late.html states "Delayed retirement credit is generally given for retirement after the normal retirement age. To receive full credit, you must be insured at your normal retirement age. No credit is given after age 69."

Say someone immigrates to the US at the age of 61, works for 10 years, until 71. Will they not be eligible for social security because they will have stopped earning credits after some point, even if they continue working?

That makes absolutely no sense, but so many places seem to indicated that earning credits stops at 69/70.