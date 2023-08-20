Via my employer's retirement plan, I have some money invested in a fund with an advertised expense ratio of "($0.13 per $1,000) 0.013%". (This is listed as both the gross and net expense ratio.)

For the calendar year 2023, the balance has never exceeded $100,000 so the most I would expect to pay in fees in 2023 is $13 total. However, I have already been hit with 3 "recordkeeping fees" at $9.75 each, plus a handful of "inv. option/source fees" for approximately another $10 total. This means that in 2023, I have paid about $40 in fees already on a balance that never exceeded $100,000, which makes me believe that the actual expense ratio must be at least 0.04%.

Is my math correct? Am I misunderstanding what expense ratio means? How are these fees able to apparently escape being included in the expense ratio?