Via my employer's retirement plan, I have some money invested in a fund with an advertised expense ratio of "($0.13 per $1,000) 0.013%". (This is listed as both the gross and net expense ratio.)

For the calendar year 2023, the balance has never exceeded $100,000 so the most I would expect to pay in fees in 2023 is $13 total. However, I have already been hit with 3 "recordkeeping fees" at $9.75 each, plus a handful of "inv. option/source fees" for approximately another $10 total. This means that in 2023, I have paid about $40 in fees already on a balance that never exceeded $100,000, which makes me believe that the actual expense ratio must be at least 0.04%.

Is my math correct? Am I misunderstanding what expense ratio means? How are these fees able to apparently escape being included in the expense ratio?

You are misunderstanding what expense ratio means. Expense ratio is what the fund charges, and it is deducted from your investment with the fund.

What you're seeing is what the plan charges, which is administrative fees of the plan itself, not the expense ratio of the funds you've invested in through the plan. You should confirm how much the plan should charge with your employer and the plan documents.

