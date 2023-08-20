I have a cousin that I assist with some of her business affairs and I provide some financial assistance. She is in her late seventies and has no other close relatives. Since she lives on the other side of the country, I can't help her with day to day local issues.

She is contemplating appointing the trust department of a local bank as her successor trustee should she become incapacitated. They would manage her assets, pay her bills, file tax returns, manage her daily needs, etc.

Some questions:

How should she go about vetting them?

How does she determine if they are capable of handling her needs?

How does she research their reputation?

How does one oversee their performance? An outside family lawyer?

Please feel free to offer any additional information. TIA