I have a cousin that I assist with some of her business affairs and I provide some financial assistance. She is in her late seventies and has no other close relatives. Since she lives on the other side of the country, I can't help her with day to day local issues.

She is contemplating appointing the trust department of a local bank as her successor trustee should she become incapacitated. They would manage her assets, pay her bills, file tax returns, manage her daily needs, etc.

Some questions:

  • How should she go about vetting them?

  • How does she determine if they are capable of handling her needs?

  • How does she research their reputation?

  • How does one oversee their performance? An outside family lawyer?

Please feel free to offer any additional information. TIA

