I have a question about the formula before 3.19 in the text book business Finance 12E. The page is at the end of this question.

The formula is:

Pi = C - ( C/ (1+i)^n )

Let's imagine a simple example, where the interest is 8%pa and we get 4 payments of $5000 each. So, $5000 + $5000 + $5000 + $5000 (4 payments, once every year, starting from year 1). I know in advance that the present value of the annuity is 16560.63.

The formula above tells me that:

8% of the P present value $16560.63 * 0.08 ---> ($1324.80)

IS EQUAL TO

The difference between the annuity recurrent payment C ($5000) and the present value of the LAST annuity payment ($5000 / 1.360) ---> $1324.80)

Err... what?

I really want to understand each formula intimately, so that they are just not letters over fractions thrown around. I was VERY careful to understand each single formula very intimately reading this book.

But this... this is winning my ability to use intuition and understand formulas.

I am especially confused by the fact that the formula uses the C value "as is", without any discounting, and then it subtracts the PRESENT value of the LAST annuity from it. I just can't find any intuitive logic in it.

I am ALSO confused by the fact that we are getting a fraction of the present value (rather than the more intuitive V * (1+i) which makes sense in my head). Really, what does that 8% of the present value even tells us, that is intuitively meaningful?!?

Is there a way of actually understanding this formula, rather than seeing it as the result of algebraic manipulation?

Help?