I have currently started investing and have access to the following markets:
Xetra, BCPP, RMS
I see many good indices like the DAX, but I have no more than 500eur allocated. I saw that there are ETFs that replicate these index funds like EXS1, does something like that make sense for a long term investor (5-10years?). Also I can't find any fees associated with DAX - is that the case? Do fractional indices even exist in europe (the documents related to these indices don't even mention the word 'fractional' nor 'fees')