You can’t buy an index. An index only gives you a value, which is a weighted average of the stocks it is composed of (each index having their own criteria for deciding which stocks it contains and the respecting weighting).

So there are obviously no fees for that since you can’t buy it, and no “fractional” indices.

What you can do is buy the right number of shares of each of the stocks in that index, but given the weights, you are probably going to have to buy A LOT to replicate the weights accurately. You would also need to track the changes in the stocks and their respective weights. Good luck with that.

Or you could buy shares in a fund which does exactly that. Details of the value of those shares and associated fees are specific to each of those.

Note that the criteria of the composition of an index are quite arbitrary, and do not necessarily align with whatever goals you may have. Other funds may have more specific strategies in term of risk and return profiles (as usual, the higher the promised return, the higher the risk). People usually will have a low of “safe” (but low return) and “high return” (but risky) investments. Where you place the cursor depends a lot on your circumstances.