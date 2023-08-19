For UK bed and breakfast CGT rule, what happens in the case when there is overlap? For example, suppose we have some appropriate balance in our account from DAY 0, and then this happens:

DAY 100. BUY 100 -> goes to S104 pool DAY 101. SELL 100 -> start of B&B #1 DAY 102. BUY 50 -> match with B&B #1 DAY 103. SELL 30 -> ? DAY 104. BUY 50 -> match with B&B #1 DAY 105. BUY 20 ...

I see that transactions on Days 101, 102, and 104 are matched.

But how does the sell on Day 103 fit in... does that constitute a new B&B #2? Or does it somehow become part of B&B #1?