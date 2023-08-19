I have had two calls this week from a Brisbane based company called Just Sort My Super (Just SMS). This was to review my superannuation and give a 'free' health check. Both calls were quite long and I'd be passed onto different people including a financial advisor from an affiliated company. The main guy was friendly but it felt like he was trying to be too friendly, cracking jokes etc. They asked a lot of questions about my super amount and income, age etc so they could do this health check. They are now advising me to sign up so they can switch me to a superfund called New Quantum, which only financial advisors can set up, with the first years fee being $5500 coming out of my super, and going forward over $3000 if I choose to stay on board. The fee includes the financial advisors monitoring my superannuation to minimise risk and being available for any advice. They are looking at the past returns of the invested ETF's to determine future returns with this new superfund, which they used to determine how much better off I'd be in retirement.

Both Just SMS and New Quantum look to be fairly new (2-3 years old) and even though many Just SMS reviews are positive they only are based on people's experience signing up alone, not their experience 5-10 years down the track. Some users reported pushy rude salesman. I can't find any reviews on New Quantum Super. I feel this is a bit too risky. Has anyone else had experience with this company and do you think this is probably a bad idea?