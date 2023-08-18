Stack Exchange Network
Asked
Viewed
12 times
I looked at Fortuneo and Société Générale: they both take a commissions when receiving a SWIFT transfer:
Does any French bank receive SWIFT transfers without taking any commissions?
asked 1 hour ago
Reddit user knightmre77 pointed me to Revolut, which can receive SWIFT transfers without taking any commissions:
I have been using a Revolut bank account to receive SWIFT transfers from an Asian country without any fees. I usually select OUR so that all fees are being paid at the source bank.
It doesn't require to have to Revolut business account. One may read more information here on how to receive SWIFT transfers in a Revolut account.
answered 32 mins ago
