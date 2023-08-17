I am working through the "Federal Income Taxation of Partners and Partnerships in a Nutshell" book (6ed), and I am stack on this example (attaching as a link since it won't let me embed):

Example 3

"Same as in Example 1" refers to the property contributed with a book value of 10k and tax basis of 6k. So in the example (please see the pic), it is sold for 8k, generating a book loss of 2k (10k-8k) and a tax gain of 2k (8k-6k). Tax gain of 2k is assigned to the contributing partner A (right), but partner B is stopped from claiming his share of book loss (1k) due to the "ceiling rule". So far, so good. However, then they say that partner A will recognize another $1k of income later - why is it income? Shouldn't A also recognize half of the book loss (1k)? Where is this 1k income coming from, and what happened to his 1k book loss?

Thank you!