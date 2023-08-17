0

I am working through the "Federal Income Taxation of Partners and Partnerships in a Nutshell" book (6ed), and I am stack on this example (attaching as a link since it won't let me embed):

Example 3

"Same as in Example 1" refers to the property contributed with a book value of 10k and tax basis of 6k. So in the example (please see the pic), it is sold for 8k, generating a book loss of 2k (10k-8k) and a tax gain of 2k (8k-6k). Tax gain of 2k is assigned to the contributing partner A (right), but partner B is stopped from claiming his share of book loss (1k) due to the "ceiling rule". So far, so good. However, then they say that partner A will recognize another $1k of income later - why is it income? Shouldn't A also recognize half of the book loss (1k)? Where is this 1k income coming from, and what happened to his 1k book loss?

Thank you!

Improve this question
New contributor
CaptainPouches is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .