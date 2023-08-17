0

I need to code a tax calculation algorithm for a project.

What is the correct algorithm for calculating sales taxes on an sales receipt?

Given a sales receipt with 3 items (A,B,C) and a 4 taxes (W,X,Y,Z) Is this correct?

Round(AW + AX + AY + AZ)
+
Round(BW + BX + BY + BZ)
+
Round(CW + CX + CY + CZ)

or

Round(AW + BW + CW)
+
Round(AX + BX + CX)
+
Round(AY + BY + CY)
+
Round(AZ + BZ + CZ)

or

Round(AW + AX + AY + AZ + BW + BX + BY + BZ + CW + CX + CY + CZ)

or something else?

I've tried many algorithms and keep running into penny rounding issues when comparing to the TaxJar API calculation results.

I assume that each tax (State, County, City, Special) has to be applied to each line item (or possible each item if the qty > 1), then summed and rounded on a per tax basis.

Is there a definitive resource for this algorithm I can use? or a online calculator that breaks down the calculations so I can compare it with my code?

Finally, what type of rounding should be used and when should it be applied?

