I was told at my universal credit meeting that to qualify for the 12 month self employed start up period I should already be earning an income. This didn't seem to make sense to me since if it's a start up period with a target to grow income and normally with any business there would be no earnings in the beginning, and if I was looking for regular employment I would obviously not have any earnings until I found a job either.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/universal-credit-and-self-employment-quick-guide/universal-credit-and-self-employment-quick-guide

Bing AI also seems to confirm this:

Me: With universal credit, for the start up period with self employment, do you have to already have income?

Bing: No, you do not need to have an income to apply for Universal Credit if you have recently set up your business. You will be eligible for a 12-month start-up period where the minimum income floor will not apply. During this time, you will be expected to grow your business to earn at least the national minimum wage for the hours you have worked. Is there anything else you would like to know?

Me: So you can actually zero income to begin with?

Bing: Yes, that’s correct. You can have zero income when you apply for Universal Credit as a self-employed person. During the 12-month start-up period, the minimum income floor will not apply, which means that your Universal Credit payment will not be reduced even if you have no income from your business. This is to help support new businesses during their early stages of development. Is there anything else you would like to know?

He also links to this page: https://www.universalcredit.co.uk/self-employed/

Can someone confirm whether an income is required when the 12 month self employment start up period begins or not?