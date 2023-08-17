I am trying to get a better understanding of the tax benefits of contributing to the Singapore SRS (https://www.iras.gov.sg/taxes/individual-income-tax/basics-of-individual-income-tax/special-tax-schemes/tax-on-srs-withdrawals) as a foreigner.

A foreigner can contribute S$35,700 in a given tax year to the SRS scheme. This contribution provides tax relief based on their marginal tax rate (which is up to 24% at the highest bracket).

After ten years and once the foreigner departs Singapore, 50% of withdrawals are taxed at a non-resident rate of 15%.

Assume a $10,000 contribution and a tax rate of 20%. This results in a tax savings of $2,000. Assuming the investments generate 7.2% per annum on a $10,000 contribution, this would grow to $20,000. If at this point the individual had left and closed the SRS scheme, they would be liable to a tax of $20,000 * 15% * 50% = $1,500. Resulting in net proceeds of $18,500.

The alternative would be to not utilize the SRS, invest the post-tax amount of $8,000 in non-SRS investments which would grow to $16,000 under the 7.2% 10-year assumption.

One is worse off by $2,500 but not utilizing the SRS. However, the SRS comes with many investment restrictions (e.g. Singapore-only equities, funds, and insurance products) generally resulting in higher cost products, a narrow investment universe, and administrative effort.

Does the analysis above look reasonable or are there additional considerations I should take into account?