It's tricky to know what they can and what they can't do legally.

Obviously if you did withdraw 1000 Euros that are not yours you have to pay the money back. People have actually gone to jail for theft for taking money that way. If you don't pay it back, you will have to pay interest.

Now I have an allowed overdraft on my account that I can just use, and beyond that it is an unallowed overdraft with different (more expensive) rules. If that money was within the overdraft that you were allowed anyway, there should be no problem. If that money was beyond your regular overdraft, then it is hard to say if legally this was an allowed overdraft or not. Most likely not.

For anyone getting into this or a similar situation: If there's money in your account that isn't yours then don't touch it. You may save yourself a lot of trouble. Especially if you used it to buy things that you can't afford, because you won't get away with it.