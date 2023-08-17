I saw many articles reporting that due to a technical glitch a lot of clients of the Bank of Ireland could withdraw big sums at the ATM machines. The spokesperson of the Bank of Ireland declared that those sums will be debited on the customers' accounts. But they did not tell anything more.
I am not familiar with the Irish system, but I had an account in the Anglo-Saxon area and I know that overdraft charges can be hefty. So, I would like to know if those customers will have to pay those charges, if present, even if they went in overdraft due to a technical glitch.