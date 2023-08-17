-3

I have a website that sells online. The item is junk food. However, there are some Vietnamese people living in the USA who want to buy from me. If so, will I have to pay tax if my item is shipped to USA? Can anyone advise me? Thank!

    It seems to me that linking to the website raises "spam" suspicions, and that the link isn't critical to the question; consider removing it?
    – Jeff Schaller
    37 mins ago

