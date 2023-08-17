Lets say I have a taxable brokerage account with $1k of shares for ABC. I'm reasonably sure ABC will go down over the short term but don't want to sell it so I buy puts. But since I just opened a Roth IRA with $6.5k of cash in it I decide to buy puts there to avoid short term capital gains for the hedging.

I understand this completely violates the "wash rule" and there are already questions on that. Supposing I wrote off (neglected to deduct) the capital loss in the taxable account (to comply with the wash rule) this seems like it should additionally be some kind of fraud as I can construct risk neutral positions across the two using options that favor the IRA and let market volatility "pump" contributions into the account (less brokerage fees and negligible capital gains tax in the taxable account of course.)

Maybe because it's difficult to enforce the IRS leaves this open and writes it off? Do they wait until I withdraw 50 years later and go back to correlate everything and ding me then? I feel like I'm missing something serious.