I am intrigued by investment strategies beyond S&P 500 ETFs. How significant is the impact of elements such as international stock ETFs, bond ETFs, real estate ETFs, commodity ETFs, or additional income-generating methods (e.g. writing covered calls) on overall diversification and risk-return dynamics of a portfolio? What are the potential advantages and challenges of including these components in a diversified portfolio?

Does going beyond a basic S&P 500 ETF truly offer a substantial difference in terms of practical benefits and expected outcomes?