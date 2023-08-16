“The Child Care Assistance Program subsidizes the cost of child care for families at or below 400% of the federal poverty level that are working, in school, or searching for employment.” NM Child Care Assistance Program

There is currently no co-pay, i.e. if you earn 399% of the FPL, then you get the full subsidy, which is $1925 for an infant at 5 Star Child Care Center (NM Child Care Provider Rates). My child attends such a center: fees are $1925 pcm for my daughter.

400% of the FPL for 2023 is $99,440 for a 3 person household like mine (HHS Poverty Guidelines for 2023).

So, if our gross household income were $100k, we would pay ~9k in income tax and $23K in childcare, leaving ~$69k. If our income were $99k, we would pay ~$9k in taxes, leaving $91k.

Am I missing something crucial here? Is it really the case that we’d be $22k better off if we earned $99k instead of $100k?