I’m posting here on Personal Finance and Money in the hope that some other investor here besides me is a user of the SMF Add-In for Excel.

The SMF Add-In (SMF = Stock Market Functions) is a free, open-source Excel add-in that allows investors to track their portfolio within their desktop Excel spreadsheets and to get analytic data and history on stocks, mutual funds and ETFs directly in Excel. It makes it unnecessary to open a browser, go to a website and copy / paste data into Excel. It gets data through the Yahoo Finance API, and it’s vastly more powerful, faster and more accurate than the Stocks Data Type found in Excel 365. I’ve been using it for at least 10 years and I find it indispensable.

From time to time, Yahoo changes their API or their access protocols, and the SMF Add-In stops working. There is a Google Groups site (https://groups.google.com/g/smf-addin) where I’ve gone for years to get information about tweaks to get the add-in to work again. I’ve never been a member of the Google Group, but it was always open to the public whether a group member or not.

Recently, the SMF Add-In Google Group became members-only, so I can no longer read about problems and solutions. I submitted a “Join” request three weeks ago, but so far, nothing. I submitted a “Contact the owners and administrators” message but it gives me a non-delivery notice that says that the owners and admins don’t accept messages.

Does anyone know what’s up with the SMF add-in or this Google Group and/or how to get access to the group as a long time lurker who never joined?

I am already aware of the blog (https://smfxl-add-in.blogspot.com/) and the GitHub site (https://climbermel.github.io/SMF_Add-in/index.html) for software updates, but they both direct users to Google Groups for any/all communication. Any information would be appreciated.