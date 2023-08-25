On a high level you can apply several binary approaches to sectors, such as defensive vs. cyclical, value vs. growth, over-bought vs. oversold. These could be macro driven. E.g. energy, consumer discretionary tend to be cyclical, whereas utilities, consumer staples defensive. You position accordingly based on where you think the economy is going. Or it could be momentum or market driven. E.g. rotate out of overbought sectors into oversold sectors periodically.

Separately there's also thematic approach to sectors which is more fundamental. E.g. you like AI and thus want to overweight tech, or you think govt will tighten the capital rules and want to underweight banking, etc.

Just a couple examples.