I know economic sectors such as industries represented by SIC codes or GiCS codes are often covered in depth by analysts and some specialize at the industry level rather than stock level. At least this is what I heard. My question is: what kind of investment strategies are typically employed when investing at the industry level? For example, with single stocks, one can build minimum variance portfolios or max diversification portfolios etc. How do index providers and investment companies integrate industries in their trading strategies other than offering for example ETF to track some indices?
Sector rotation. Google it. It works. For instance energy has done well this past year because we are "heading into a downturn" or at least that is what the market thinks including me.
Also google the business cycle. Energy leads in downturns. Tech leads in upswings in the economy.
Business Cycle https://corporatefinanceinstitute.com/resources/economics/business-cycle/
Sector Rotation https://school.stockcharts.com/doku.php?id=market_analysis:sector_rotation_analysis
For how simple it may sound, just knowing the appropriate lexicon is a very good starting point, hence I upvoted the answer. It is very sad to see downvotes without any attempt to give even a simple answer, hence thank you for giving me a good hint yesterday
"energy leads in downturns" how so? Is it not pro-cyclical?– xiaomy21 hours ago
On a high level you can apply several binary approaches to sectors, such as defensive vs. cyclical, value vs. growth, over-bought vs. oversold. These could be macro driven. E.g. energy, consumer discretionary tend to be cyclical, whereas utilities, consumer staples defensive. You position accordingly based on where you think the economy is going. Or it could be momentum or market driven. E.g. rotate out of overbought sectors into oversold sectors periodically.
Separately there's also thematic approach to sectors which is more fundamental. E.g. you like AI and thus want to overweight tech, or you think govt will tighten the capital rules and want to underweight banking, etc.
