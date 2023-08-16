I know economic sectors such as industries represented by SIC codes or GiCS codes are often covered in depth by analysts and some specialize at the industry level rather than stock level. At least this is what I heard. My question is: what kind of investment strategies are typically employed when investing at the industry level? For example, with single stocks, one can build minimum variance portfolios or max diversification portfolios etc. How do index providers and investment companies integrate industries in their trading strategies other than offering for example ETF to track some indices?