I'm moving my household from Austria to Canada and have sourced several quotes from international moving companies based in Austria. The quotes are very different as to how they treat VAT:

Some of the quotes include an explicit calculation of 20% for VAT on the entire service.

Some of the quotes don't include a calculation for VAT but state that the total price may be subject to VAT.

Some of the quotes state that VAT is not calculated because it does not apply to moves from an EU country to a non-EU country.

I tried to search for the actual regulations but didn't come up with any primary sources. I did find web pages of several moving companies in other EU countries that state (without citing any sources) that VAT is not applicable on moves to destinations outside the EU. For example:

Who is correct here? Do I need to pay VAT on moving services from Austria to Canada or not? If not, where is the original regulation to which I can point the VAT-charging moving companies I contacted so that they knock 20% off their quotes?