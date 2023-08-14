0

I have two jobs, one is in the private sector (access to 401k) and one is in the public sector academia (access to 401b/453b) and my wife has a private sector job (access to 401k) and both of us of course have access to IRAs, investments and cash/bonds.

Currently, I am dividing my max contribution limit per year in two, putting it in each of the 401k/403b and within the 401k they are split nearly down the middle between traditional/roth. My wife is putting her max (she is a year older, so higher limit) into the 401k, again within split almost evenly between traditional/roth. She has an IRA with max contribution each year split between traditional/roth. I have the same thing but at a different brokerage along with regular investments.

So am I doing this right or do you see anything glaring that I should be adjusting with it? A few additional pieces of information, my 401k (Vanguard/Ascensus), my 403b (American Fidelity), my IRAs (Robinhood), wife's 401k (Alight/Fidelity), her IRAs (Fidelity). My 403b is an annuity, no real choice there. Everything is "maxed" each year. I just found out I can have a 457b and was thinking about adding that, but feel the field is already pretty crowded, wanted to get a second (or .. n) assessments on whether this is on a sound footing or not? Should I add the 457? Should I be distributing my and the wife's max contributions in a different way? Any issues you can or suggestions on how I can do it better. Is there something I should be doing that I am not?

I tried to be detailed but if there is anything unclear, let me know and I will add it. Thanks in advance.

FYI: I have read these (and THEN SOME) but doesn't make me feel I am on the right path and also not, so hoping to get perspective on it since almost any evaluation comes with a lot of double talk.

https://www.investopedia.com/terms/1/401kplan.asp
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/1/403bplan.asp
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/1/457plan.asp

Improve this question
1
  • what's the point in splitting between traditional and roth? why split between 401k and 403b? You described what you're doing, but why are you doing that? If we don't know your motivation, it's hard to say if this is the right way to go.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.