today
18 times
Let's say I were to invest 10,000$ in a mutual fund and it has an annual fee of 2%. If the fund gains over the year, then my actual gains would be after subtracting the 2% in fees. But if the fund has a loss over the year, the 2% would still be charged. My question is wouldn't this then dilute my holdings because the fund would sell some of my shares to get the 2% fee? So in the future I would have less shares in the mutual fund.
mhoran_psprep
131k 15 15 gold badges 178 178 silver badges 362 362 bronze badges
Yes, mutual fund fees subtract directly from your growth rate. Fees should be one of the first things you look at when comparing funds.
Note that one of the reasons index funds did surprisingly well is that their fees tend to be well under 1%. Most of mine are around 0.2%.
answered
49 mins ago
keshlam
40.6k 6 6 gold badges 69 69 silver badges 136 136 bronze badges
.
