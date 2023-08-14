0

When I go to another country, the ATM and sometimes the card reader in shops ask if I want to use my own currency (DKK) or the local curency (€, PLN)

Everybody say it's the best option to use the local currency.

Is there any case where using my own currency is the best option?

Unlikely, but you can do the math at the register if you want. Basically, if you choose your own currency, the merchant and/or their card processor will use whatever exchange rate they want which would usually be less preferable than the standard rate used by your credit card issuer. The benefit, on the other hand, is that you'll see exactly how much you'll be charged in your own currency right there at the register.

The one case I've run into where this can be to the advantage of both parties is when the seller plans on crossing the border in the other direction some time soon. In that case you both avoid an unnecessary exchange fee.

When returning from business trips I generally used most of my cash toward paying for the hotel room, retaining just enough to get me to the airport and pay for a meal and some souvenirs, and to get me to another hotel if the flight was delayed for some reason. That way I got home with very little cash to convert back and pay another fee for.

Of course if you expect to go to the same country some time soon and inflation isn't unreasonable you can just hold some amount of cash for next time; I usually have some Canadian cash stored with my travel kit.

