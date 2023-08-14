The one case I've run into where this can be to the advantage of both parties is when the seller plans on crossing the border in the other direction some time soon. In that case you both avoid an unnecessary exchange fee.
When returning from business trips I generally used most of my cash toward paying for the hotel room, retaining just enough to get me to the airport and pay for a meal and some souvenirs, and to get me to another hotel if the flight was delayed for some reason. That way I got home with very little cash to convert back and pay another fee for.
Of course if you expect to go to the same country some time soon and inflation isn't unreasonable you can just hold some amount of cash for next time; I usually have some Canadian cash stored with my travel kit.